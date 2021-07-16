Admiral Group’s (ADM) “Reduce” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research note released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADM. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,247 ($42.42) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,332 ($43.53). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,845.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.13.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.