Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $606.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.28. The company has a market cap of $288.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1 year low of $418.51 and a 1 year high of $611.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,156,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

