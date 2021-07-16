Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,261,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $177,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 481.9% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 113,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 94,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 340,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,706,000 after buying an additional 60,556 shares during the period. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. 892,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,502,264. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.74 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $104.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.69.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 496,570 shares of company stock valued at $39,649,712. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

