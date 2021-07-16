Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.79.

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $855.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.39 million. Advantest had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 22.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantest will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

