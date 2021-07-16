Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Advantest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $85.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26. Advantest has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.79.
Advantest Company Profile
Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization
Receive News & Ratings for Advantest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.