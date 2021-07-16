Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.91.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, zinc, copper, lead, and tungsten deposits. Its flagship project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

