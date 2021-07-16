Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lowered to “Sell” at DZ Bank

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) was downgraded by DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux assumed coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen stock opened at $51.46 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.37.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.