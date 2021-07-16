AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Short Interest Update

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE IMPX remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Friday. 25,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth approximately $2,509,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth $491,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter worth $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

