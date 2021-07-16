Aeon (AEON) Reaches One Day Volume of $2,931.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Aeon has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001944 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $9.68 million and $2,931.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00613726 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000190 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.