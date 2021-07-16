Aeternity 1-Day Volume Tops $5.79 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0917 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00068405 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00041249 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,092,819 coins and its circulating supply is 340,271,876 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.