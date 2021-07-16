AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Plans $0.07 Dividend

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) declared a dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 98.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Get AG Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MITT opened at $3.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 23.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Friday, July 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, July 23rd.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.76. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 243.26% and a return on equity of 29.74%.

MITT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Jonestrading assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 200.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including re/non-performing loans, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; and commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS interest-only and principal-only securities, as well as commercial real estate loans secured by commercial real property, including mortgages and mezzanine loans for construction or redevelopment of a properties.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.