AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.80 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of AiHuiShou International stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. AiHuiShou International has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $18.49.

About AiHuiShou International

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

