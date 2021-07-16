Air Canada (AC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Air Canada (TSE:AC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd. Analysts expect Air Canada to post earnings of C($2.59) per share for the quarter.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The company had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.11 million.

TSE AC opened at C$24.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.42. Air Canada has a one year low of C$14.48 and a one year high of C$31.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AC. TD Securities boosted their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Air Canada to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.37.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

