Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was upgraded by HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AICAF stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

