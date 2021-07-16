Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.50 (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend payment by 41.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 66.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $10.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

APD stock opened at $288.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

