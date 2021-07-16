Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 741,628 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 741,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $104,502,801.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total value of $129,788,750.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.31. 6,061,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,975,249. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.62. The company has a market capitalization of $82.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABNB. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

