Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €147.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

AIR stock opened at €110.40 ($129.88) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €106.60. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

