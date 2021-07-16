Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

EADSY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 400,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,656. The company has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of -464.93 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

