Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Airbus to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.
EADSY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.55. 400,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,656. The company has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of -464.93 and a beta of 1.85. Airbus has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $34.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also: Do stock splits help investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.