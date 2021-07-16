Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) Head-To-Head Survey

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) and (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Airgain alerts:

51.1% of Airgain shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Airgain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Airgain and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airgain -3.37% -5.21% -4.37% N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Airgain and , as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airgain 0 1 3 0 2.75 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airgain presently has a consensus price target of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.74%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Airgain and ‘s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airgain $48.50 million 3.92 -$3.28 million ($0.34) -53.09 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airgain.

Summary

Airgain beats on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking in a range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.