Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €29.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Aixtron alerts:

Shares of ETR AIXA opened at €20.99 ($24.69) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a 12-month high of €23.56 ($27.72). The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €19.19.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Aixtron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aixtron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.