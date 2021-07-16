Albert Jack Krause Sells 25,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $957.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LOVE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

