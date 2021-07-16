Albert Jack Krause Sells 25,000 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) COO Albert Jack Krause sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $1,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,868,643.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $22.64 and a one year high of $95.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.72. The company has a market cap of $957.49 million, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.48.
The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Lovesac
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.
See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.