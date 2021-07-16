Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.44. 327,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,368,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.24 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456 in the last three months.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

