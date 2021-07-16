Algorand (ALGO) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00002502 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and approximately $70.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Algorand has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00244991 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00033341 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005909 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,602,250,620 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,138,056 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.