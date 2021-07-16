Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the June 15th total of 303,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ALCO stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. Alico has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Alico will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Alico during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alico by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

