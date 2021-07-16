Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Purchases C$595,210.18 in Stock

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.A) Senior Officer Deborah Hall Lefevre purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$49.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$595,210.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$595,210.18.

TSE ATD.A opened at C$49.50 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc has a 1-year low of C$36.90 and a 1-year high of C$49.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.70.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

