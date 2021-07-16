Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Upgraded to Buy by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF traded up $1.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.82. 15,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,475. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $39.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.32.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

