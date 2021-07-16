Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATD.B. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$51.87.

Shares of ATD.B stock opened at C$49.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$49.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.34.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

