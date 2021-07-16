Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director Sells $2,340,699.94 in Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

H Eugene Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,175 shares of Alkami Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $103,124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $33.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alkami Technology in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

