Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Shares Down 4.2%

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.69. 195,144 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,094,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, Director Brendon Howard Jones acquired 84,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$53,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$404,010.88.

Alphamin Resources Corp. engages in the extraction and sale of tin concentrates in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The company's flagship property is the Mpama North Tin project. It has five exploration licenses and one current mining license covering 1,270 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

