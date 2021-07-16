Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

APELY opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.52. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alps Alpine Company Profile

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

