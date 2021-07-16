Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Update

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

APELY opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.52. Alps Alpine has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on APELY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alps Alpine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

