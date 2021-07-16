AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Raymond James

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$24.50 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATGFF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.48. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

