Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Stock Position Lifted by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) by 464.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,980 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Altisource Asset Management worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Twin Securities Inc. now owns 40,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $562,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management Co. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.90.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $34.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation, an asset management company, provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

