Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.69.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$17.03 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. The company has a market cap of C$706.83 million and a P/E ratio of -59.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.45.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

