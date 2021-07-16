Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$58.77. Altus Group shares last traded at C$58.42, with a volume of 176,412 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price (down from C$66.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$58.12.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$137.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Colin Boyd Johnston sold 7,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total transaction of C$420,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,567.60.

About Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

