Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,106,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,797.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,271 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com stock traded down $30.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3,600.62. 105,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,513,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,372.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.