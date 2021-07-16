American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $158.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Express from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a hold rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.16.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $172.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.05. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $1,640,300.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,438 shares of company stock worth $6,607,836. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $124,086,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

