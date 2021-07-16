American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $291.06. 23,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,975. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.26 and a fifty-two week high of $295.67.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

