American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 1,500 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTLC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $558,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 128,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, WBI Investments increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS PTLC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.17. 97,805 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.07.

