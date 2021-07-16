American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Announces Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded down $7.18 on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,523. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on AOUT shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

