American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. American Outdoor Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AOUT traded down $7.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.53. 28,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,523. American Outdoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, American Outdoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

