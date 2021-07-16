American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) PT Raised to $40.00 at Lake Street Capital

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $35.93 on Friday. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $12.24 and a 12 month high of $36.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.68.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $64.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $8,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 275.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 43,444 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $7,001,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $2,586,000. Institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

