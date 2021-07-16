American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,457 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.16% of American Water Works worth $42,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $166.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

