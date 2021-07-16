American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target Raised to $174.00 at Barclays

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $166.11. 626,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.73. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,415.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 43,246 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 353.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.