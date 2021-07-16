Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of COLD opened at $39.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.94 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -787.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $439,435,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,738,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,245 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

