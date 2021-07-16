Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 47,418 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,418 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $106,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $181.86 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $121.92 and a one year high of $190.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.69.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.