Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $112.38 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 747,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 123,893 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $112,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,989,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,521,000 after buying an additional 81,636 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,287,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $494,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $155.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,567,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $971,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,338 shares of company stock worth $22,161,124 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

