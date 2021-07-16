Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,641 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.37% of Fastenal worth $108,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $54.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

