Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,881 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of NetEase worth $122,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 1,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTES. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NetEase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $114.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.17. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.93 and a fifty-two week high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $32.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

