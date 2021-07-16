Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 709 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $103,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,949,277 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,434,851,000 after buying an additional 51,134 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,155,648 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $783,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,052. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

NYSE:COO opened at $402.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $392.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

