Ameriprise Financial Inc. Trims Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 203,279 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $119,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,023,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $707,012,000 after purchasing an additional 231,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 573,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edmond Eger sold 2,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total value of $310,955.20. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

MANH stock opened at $139.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.74 and a 52 week high of $149.64.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

