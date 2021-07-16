Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 322.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,499 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 56,986 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 38,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1,652.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 104,997 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 99,006 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $2,518,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,485,210. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $55.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

